ROTARY ROUND ROBIN COMPETITION Rotary Round Robin Quiz Bowl Competition Underway Apr 3, 2023 The 60th edition of the Rotary Round Robin sponsored by the Greeneville Noon Rotary is underway.The Round Robin is an annual quiz competition among the five local high schools in Greeneville and Greene County.The teams from each high school compete in a three-week competition. The two teams with the highest cumulative score will compete for the championship.Also, senior team members are eligible to participate in the Round Robin Scholarship Speech competition, where up to $2000 will be awarded in scholarships.After one round of play, North Greene and Chuckey-Doak are tied with 115 points. South Greene and Greeneville are close behind with 100 points each, and West Greene has 95 points.The second round of competition will be played on Tuesday, April 4 with North Greene at West Greene, South Greene at Chuckey-Doak and Greeneville playing a B-team round at home.