Rotary, SGHS Students

The Morning and Noon Rotary Clubs of Greeneville spent Nov. 7 volunteering at Isaiah 117 House. Rotary District 7570 and the two clubs gave a grant for siding on the house as it was built, and volunteers organized clothing and toiletry donations and put kitchen supplies away. Rotarians and students from South Greene High School provided the workforce. Located at located at 409 W. Main St., Isaiah 117 House will provide a comforting place for children removed from their homes due to concerns for their welfares. The children can be taken to the house while the Department of Children’s Services finds them placements with foster homes, which can take several hours to a full day.

 Special to the Sun