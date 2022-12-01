Rudy, Steve and Larry Gatlin were just 2, 4 and 6 years of age respectively when they first stepped onstage into the music spotlight.
Today, nearly seven decades later, the Gatlin Brothers are still harmonizing, touring and entertaining much to the delight of generations of country music fans.
The Grammy-winning trio are known for a slew of hits, including their signature song “All the Gold in California,” “Broken Lady,” “Houston (Means I’m One Day Closer to You” and “Statues Without Hearts,” among many more.
This Friday, Dec. 2, the country music legends will take the stage in Greeneville at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center for their “Country and Christmas” concert. Show time is 7:30 p.m.
Last week, Rudy Gatlin took time to speak with The Greeneville Sun about the upcoming show and how blessed he and his brothers feel to have enjoyed 67 years together in the music business.
“I marvel at how God put us here and then allowed us do what we’ve done,” Gatlin said. “We’ve been blessed.”
The three brothers and their sister, LaDonna, grew up in Texas.
Their father, Curley, had worked his way up from the Texas oil fields into the petrol chemical business. Their mother, Billie, was a homemaker.
Music was always a big part of their family life, he said. Their mother played piano, and their father picked guitar. Both of them enjoyed to sing.
From the time that he and his brothers would barely talk, they were singing, Gatlin said.
In 1958, he recalled that they entered a talent show in Odessa, Texas. The sibling trio’s biggest competition at the event was a musical ensemble called the Wink Westerners, who lived about 60 miles away in the tiny town of Wink, Texas. Their lead singer was a young fellow by the name of Roy Orbison.
The young Gatlin Brothers won first place in the talent competition, while Roy Orbison and the Wink Westerners placed second. While the Wink Westerners didn’t make it far out of Texas, Orbison became a hallmark singer and songwriter in American music.
“We like to say that the Wink Westerners didn’t amount to much, but their lead singer sure did,” Gatlin said with a chuckle.
The Gatlin Brothers went on to enjoy major success as well. They rose to fame They were awarded a Grammy Award for Best Country Song for their hit single “Broken Lady.” The sibling trio also won three Academy of Country Music awards: Single of the Year for their signature hit “All the Gold in California,” Album of the Year for “Straight Ahead,” and Male Vocalist of the Year, along with five nominations for the Country Music Association’s Vocal Group of the Year, Single of the Year and Album of the Year.
During their career, the Gatlins have garnered seven No. 1 singles, 33 Top 40 records and five BMI “Million-Air” Awards. In addition, they have produced over 20 studio albums.
“We still record every now and then,” Gatlin said. “We’ve been kicking around ideas about doing a tribute album.”
“We’re wanting to have all of our friends [in country music] come in and sing the songs that they grew up listening to,” he said.
Coming on Friday, the Gatlins plan to perform their major hits on the Greeneville stage, and then finish out the show with several Christmas tunes to get people in the holiday spirit.
For Gatlin, Christmas has always been one of his most favorite times of the year.
Growing up, he said his family always waited until after Thanksgiving to start celebrating Christmas.
“It was always sometime in December before we would go and get a Christmas tree,” Gatlin said.
Back then, there wasn’t all of the “elaborate lights and decorations that you have now. It was always just a simple tree … very rudimentary and homespun.
“We only had three TV channels back then and we always looked forward to seeing the Christmas programs that would come on television,” he recalled.
He remembered singing Christmas songs at school and taking part in programs. All of the events led up to Christmas Eve when he and his family would open gifts.
“It was a very simple, but beautiful life back then,” Gatlin said.
When he got married and his children came along he said his kids would always start begging to begin opening presents before way before Christmas Eve. “They would say, ‘Oh please, daddy, can we open just one now?!” And, of course, he said with a laugh he would relent.
“Christmas is just a great time of the time … and I always hate it when it’s over,” he said.
“We always try to remember what the Christmas season is all about,” he added. “We try to not let the craziness get us away from what the day is all about … the birth of the Christ child.”