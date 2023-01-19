The Crumley House is ready to welcome runners and walkers of all ages when the Joggin’ for the Noggin! 5k Run/Walk and Pancake Breakfast returns on March 25.
“The event is annually one of the brain injury rehabilitation center’s most significant fundraisers,” event organizers say in a news release.
Touted as one of the most scenic 5K events in the region, the run/walk takes place at The Crumley House, located at 300 Urbana Road, in Limestone.
Start time will be 10 a.m.
“With a beautiful Appalachian Mountain backdrop, it’s the perfect family fun/fit event to usher in spring,” organizers add in the release. “An added plus includes a satisfying pancake breakfast, made in the Crumley House kitchen, and served immediately following the race.”
n addition to the run/walk and breakfast, the event includes an event t-shirt for pre-registered competitors, awards for division winners, and a goody bag.
The event is sanctioned, and professional race management and electronic timing will be provided by We Run Events.
The event coincides with the nationally recognized Brain Injury Awareness Month. “The Joggin’ for the Noggin 5K is one of our most important fundraisers of the year,” said Guynn Edwards, Crumley House Executive Director in the release.
“This year we’re really looking forward to bringing back our Pancake Breakfast that our participants thoroughly enjoy,” Edwards added.
Due to COVID concerns the breakfast has not taken place the last two years.
Edwards added, “Be it our residential program, our adult day program, service coordination or simply our day-to-day operation, every dollar counts toward us being able to enhance the lives of those who encounter and are living with a brain injury. Our Joggin’ for the Noggin! 5K is just one way for individuals to fellowship and take part in a fun activity while supporting a worthy cause.”
Early registration is only $25 per competitor and is now available online at crumleyhouse.com. On and after March 18, registration moves to $30. Day-of registration also will be available on-site at the Crumley House beginning at 8:30 AM. T-shirts will be available for those who pre-register. Any remaining shirts will be available first come, first served on event day.
For more information on Joggin’ for the Noggin! 5K Run/Walk, please call 423.794-9333 or visit crumleyhouse.com.