Rupert-Shoemaker descendants met Oct. 5 at Victory Church of God Family Life Center for a reunion. Those attending included, in the front row, from left: Kline Jones, Glendon Ottinger, Sue Bowers, Shirley Ann Chandler, Nadine and Ross Holt, Nancy and Glenn Renner, Harvey Crain and Rosetta Wells. In the second row are Wanda Jones, Jane Rupert, of Limestone, Penny Gregg, Timothy Chandler, Jerry Williams, Charlotte Wilson, Lloyd Ottinger, Diane Parham, Sandy Renner, Karen Ball, Brenda Kincaid, Lisa Hafer-Hite and Marty Hafer, of Charlotte, North Carolina, Madge Crain, JD Inscore, and Mindy Collins, of Fall Branch. In the third row are: Nick Collins, of Fall Branch, Wayne Rupert, of Limestone, Tommy Collins, Johnny Collins, Kyle Collins, of Indianapolis, Indiana, Kenny Renner, Jimmy Starnes, Ivan Collins, Keith Hite, of Charlotte, David Hafer, of Charlotte, Susan Brown, of Knoxville, and Brenda Starnes. Not pictured are Mark Starnes, Carolyn Rupert, and Sandra Collins.

 Special To The Sun