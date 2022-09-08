Rural Resources’ Downtown BrewFest will be held 5-9 p.m. Saturday on College Street.
The event will feature regional craft beers, local food trucks and live music. The public can enjoy the musical performances without charge at this year’s event, organizers say.
MUSICAL LINEUP
Traditional country artist Hannah Juanita, of Nashville, will be the headlining performer of this year’s BrewFest, event organizers have announced.
Juanita’s debut album, “Hardliner,” firmly established her as a honey-tonk musician. Her latest single, “Girl, Where You From?” also features bluegrass instrumentation from some of Nashville’s premiere session players, including Dennis Crouch, Billy Contreras and Pat Lyons, her artist bio details. Her Facebook page also notes that she’s is a nominee for the 2023 Ameripolitan Music Award’s “Honky Tonk Female of the Year.” The awards, which honor American roots musicians and their original music, will be presented Feb. 19 in Memphis.
Also on tap for the BrewFest music stage will be the Mountain Mountain Mountain Boys of Greeneville.
The concert stage is being sponsored by the Tennessee Arts Commission.
Food will be available for purchase on site at multiple food trucks, including soul food, barbecue, waffles and tacos, organizers say.
BEER TICKETS
For the beer enthusiasts who are age 21 and older, tickets are available for $45 each to allow the sampling of more than 18 regional craft brews, according to the event’s online information site. This year’s BrewFest ticket is reduced in price and does not include a food voucher, organizers note.
An $80 VIP beer ticket is available for those who want reserved seating, access to special brews and heavy snacks during the event. Televisions will be airing sporting events inside the tents.
Designated driver tickets are $10 and allow access to the tents area. Children age 17 and under are free to enter the Brewfest area with an adult age 21 or older.
Visit www.brewfestgreeneville.com for more details or to purchase advance tickets.
Proceeds from BrewFest will benefit the Rural Resources Farm and Food Education Center, located at 2870 Holly Creek Road, in Greeneville. For more information about the organization, call 423-636-8171 or go online to ruralresources.net.
This year’s platinum sponsor for BrewFest is Marsh Propane. Gold sponsors include Rogers Family Dental, Greenville Federal Bank, Crenlo Engineered Cabs, The Leonard Family, and B&J Farm. Silver sponsors are Gateway Ford, Bee Well Spa, Thompson & Associates, Unity Urology, Heritage Community Bank, Rent-A-Center, Appalachia Hemp Farm, Cave Law Firm, PLLC, and David M. Ellis, CPA.