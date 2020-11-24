It’s almost Thanksgiving and Giving Tuesday is just around the corner on Dec. 1.The Rural Resources Farm & Food Education Center is trying something non-traditional, fun and COVID-safe this year to encourage end-of-the-year giving, a release says. Supporters are promising to kiss one of the pigs at Rural Resources if their friends and families will help them meet their goal.
They are calling their campaign, “Pucker Up Piggy.” They have released a video of Governor Bill Lee endorsing the campaign and encouraging support for their work.
The Rural Resources Farm & Food Education Center focuses on education, entrepreneurship, and sustainability. One of their most notable programs is working with teens in a multi-year, hands-on, experiential program teaching them to garden, care for livestock, cook, and start businesses. Other work involves reaching out to specific neighborhoods to support gardening, food preservation, and food delivery. This work has continued in creative and safe ways throughout the pandemic. They look forward to reinstating their Farm Day Camp when it’s safe to do so.
Sally Causey, the Executive Director explained, “I had just drafted a typical end of the year letter asking for money when, Holly Williams, a graduate student working on a business degree, proposed this idea. We jumped on it! This is so much fun and good for a laugh in a year where we could all use a good one!”
Pig Kissing will happen in the weeks following Giving Tuesday and will be shown live on social media.
Anyone can get involved. If you would like to support the Center and kiss the pig, or if you would like to see a friend kiss the pig, search for the Rural Resources Farm & Food Education Center on Facebook, Instagram or their website: ruralresources.net.
The campaign runs through midnight on Dec. 1.
“We appreciate support in any amount, any time and are grateful to anyone willing to help in anyway!” said Causey.