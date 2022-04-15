Rural Resources, best known for the Incredible Farm Dinner on Main and Downtown Brew Fest, invites the community to a new event, Burgers & Bluegrass on The Farm, the organization said in a news release.
The event, slated for 4-7 p.m. April 30, will feature beef raised on the Rural Resources farm and will feature the Diers in the Headlights Old Time String Band, whose band members include local favorites Tom Dier on bass, Bobbie Dier on mandolin, Mary Anne Ellenburg-Fields on fiddle, Greg Fields on guitar, and Everett Honaker on banjo.
Proceeds from the event will support the Teen Farm & Food Education Program, which teaches local teens farming, gardening, cooking, nutrition, food preservation, and agriculture-based business development.
Burgers & Bluegrass on The Farm will take place at the Rural Resources Farm to give the community a chance to see the resources and opportunities available to businesses and individuals, according to the news release.
“Rural Resources Teen Farm & Food Education Program has a significant impact in Greeneville and Greene County. By learning about gardening and food, teens can have a real impact on their household’s food security, as they learn to grow their own food and prepare and preserve nutritious food. Skills taught during the program help the teens get better jobs and pursue entrepreneurial opportunities,” the organization stated in its news release.
“By supporting Rural Resources, you improve the food security of local families with children. This program is need-based and costs teens nothing; your donations directly affect teens and their families,” the news release stated.
Platinum Sponsors include Rogers Family Dental, Consumer Credit Union, Jost, and B&J Farm. Gold Sponsor Greeneville Light & Power Systems and Silver Sponsor Andrus Hospitality, LLC.
Tickets for Burgers & Bluegrass on The Farm are $25 for individuals with a family option of $100 for up to five family members. To purchase tickets, visit www.ruralresources.net/events.