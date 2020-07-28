Believing that a community is only as good as the care and respect it takes of the burial grounds of its pioneers, the Mt. Pleasant Ruritan Club has adopted the Kerbaugh-Myers-Trobaugh Cemetery located on Pruitt Road South in Greene County.
The cemetery can trace its origin to 1805, when George Wilhelm Kerbaugh was interred there. George Wilhelm and Catherine Lingenfelter Kerbough and several of their friends migrated to this area in 1803, from Rockingham County, Virginia. George and Catherine were the parents of 12 children, many of whom came to Greene County with them.
When George died in 1805, he was buried on his farm. Others were later buried near him, including his wife and members of the Myers and Trobaugh families. These families had migrated with the Kerbaughs in 1803 and remained to farm the lands in the Mt. Pleasant Community.
The little cemetery became a public burial ground on Aug. 8, 1851, when Jacob Kerbaugh, George’s son, deeded one acre of land to be used for that purpose.
Well over 100 graves are located in this cemetery but only 31 grave stones are even remotely legible. The earliest known grave is that of George Wilhelm Kerbaugh from 1805 and the most recent is that of James Robert “Bob” Myers in 1922.
At least three veterans of the War of 1812 and four veterans of the Union Army during the Civil War are buried there. There is a possibility that three of the graves may belong to veterans of the American Revolution but no documented evidence of this has been found.
The following documented veterans are buried in the Kerbaugh-Myers-Trobaugh Cemetery.
John Kerbaugh (1782-1850) sustained serious wounds in the War of 1812.
Henry Myers (1777-1843) served in the Tennessee Militia, 1st Regiment, War of 1812. He fought at the Battle of Horseshoe Bend.
Jacob Trobaugh (1791-1864) served in the 1st Tennessee Regiment, War of 1812. He fought in the Battle of Horseshoe Bend.
James L. Greenlee (1828-1900) served in Company D, 4th Tennessee Infantry during the American Civil War.
Thomas F. Kerbaugh (1842-1899) served in Comany D, 4th Tennessee Infantry, during the American Civil War.
Jacob Myers (1837-1907) served in the 1st Cavalry during the American Civil War.
George S. Smeltser (unknown-1865) served in Company F, 4th Tennessee Infantry during the American Civil War.