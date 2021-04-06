“The Food for Kids Food Distribution was held at Camp Creek Ruritan on March 29 at 11:30 a.m.,” said Family Resource Center Director/Homeless Liaison Alisha Ricker. “This distribution is in collaboration with the Greene County Schools Family Resource Center and Second Harvest. Each family receives between 60 and 100 pounds of food during each monthly drive thru distribution.”
This distribution is for families in the South Quad: South Greene High School and its feeder schools. This distribution will continue monthly through Oct., a release says. For more information please contact Alisha Ricker at 930-0454 at the Greene County Schools Family Resource Center. Families can sign up for April distribution at forms.gle/9DC5N1zV2fgT6LpQA.
Food distributions will be held on April 26 at 9 a.m. for First Baptist of Baileyton (NGHS and feeder schools) and at 11:30 a.m. for Camp Creek Ruritan (SGHS and feeder schools). Two others will be held on April 27 at 9 a.m. at Greenwood UMC (CDHS and feeder schools) and 11:30 a.m. at Brown Springs Baptist (WGHS and feeder schools).