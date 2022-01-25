Ruth Ann Buchanan, owner of Ruthie’s Thrift Shop, made a donation to The Greene County Honor Guard. The Honor Guard took the opportunity to personally thank Ruthie’s Thrift Shop for its longtime faithful and generous support.
The Honor Guard is responsible for the sacred mission of bestowing military funeral honors for residents of Greene County and the surrounding areas.
In addition, they provide education programs in the area and other services, such as conducting presenting of colors ceremonies to retire American Flags or the installation of new ones at local business.
The Honor Guard members devote hundreds of volunteer hours every year to serve the community and provide military funeral honors.
The support of individuals, organizations and businesses such as Ruthie’s Thrift Shop aid the good works of the Greene County Honor Guard in the community. Their contributions, as well as those of others, and the community’s support of fundraisers such as the annual Remembrance Poppy Sales are always very much appreciated, a news release said.