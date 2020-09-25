Welcome to Kitchen Classroom, where America’s Test Kitchen Kids is sharing a weekly set of kid-tested and kid-approved recipes, hands-on experiments, and activities paired with suggestions for how to bring learning to life in the kitchen. Visit americastestkitchen.com for additional recipes.
This week, kids will test their knowledge of food groups while making a portable Salad In A Jar and explore combinations while making a customizable Cookies and Cream Ice Cream Pie and engineer a DIY cooler in our Keep Your Cool Design Challenge.
Salad in a Jar
These portable salads are perfect for a picnic or lunch on-the-go. If you have them, wide-mouth pint jars are the easiest to eat your salad out of, but any pint-size jar or container with a tight-fitting lid will work. This recipe is one example of a salad in a jar—check out “Food for Thought” at the end of the recipe to learn how to make a salad with all your favorite ingredients. If you can’t find Persian cucumbers, use half an English cucumber instead.
What You’ll Need:
3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
¼ teaspoon grated lemon zest plus 4 teaspoons juice, zested and squeezed from ½ lemon
½ teaspoon Dijon mustard or mayonnaise
¼ teaspoon salt
Pinch pepper
1 (15-ounce) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
2 Persian cucumbers, ends trimmed and cucumbers chopped
1 cup (6 ounces) cherry tomatoes, halved
2 cups chopped romaine lettuce
½ cup (2 ounces) crumbled feta cheese
In 1 pint-size jar, combine oil, lemon zest and juice, mustard, salt, and pepper. Cover jar tightly with lid and shake until mixture is well combined, about 30 seconds.
Remove lid. Use 1-tablespoon measuring spoon to measure 1 tablespoon dressing into each of the other 3 jars (leave remaining dressing in first jar).
Divide chickpeas, cucumbers, tomatoes, lettuce, and feta evenly among jars, in that order. Cover jars with lids and refrigerate until ready to pack for your picnic. (Salads can be refrigerated for up to 24 hours.)
Learning Moment
Health (Nutrition):
Ask kids: Have you heard of food groups before? Can you name any food groups? Discuss what kids may already know about food groups.
Explain to kids that foods can be grouped together based on how they help your body when you eat them. Nutritionists (scientists who study what people eat and how food works in your body) recommend eating a balanced mix of foods from different groups to help your body stay healthy. Tell kids that the United States Department of Agriculture categorizes foods into five different food groups: fruits, which include fresh fruit, dried fruit, and fruit juice; vegetables, which include raw or cooked vegetables and vegetable juice; grains, which include any food made from wheat, rice, oats, cornmeal, barley, or other grains (such as bread, pasta, breakfast cereals, grits, or tortillas); protein, which includes foods made from meat, chicken or turkey, seafood, beans and peas, eggs, soy products, nuts, and seeds; and dairy, which includes milk and foods made from milk, like yogurt or cheese.
Before kids begin cooking, have them lay out all of the ingredients for this recipe on the counter. Ask kids: Can you sort these ingredients into the five food groups, plus a group for “other”? Have kids sort the ingredients into groups with their best guesses. Ask kids: What were your reasons for putting these ingredients into these groups?
Tell kids that nutritionists would sort the ingredients of this recipe into these groups: fruits: lemon; vegetables: cucumbers, tomatoes, lettuce; grains: none; protein: chickpeas; dairy: feta cheese; and other: extra-virgin olive oil, Dijon mustard or mayonnaise, salt, pepper.
Ask kids: Were you surprised by any of these answers? Why or why not?
Take It Further
Science (Geology):
This salad in a jar is made up of layers of ingredients that are stacked on top of one another. When you look at the jar from the side, you can see the different layers. Ask kids to count how many layers they can see. We saw five: dressing on the bottom, followed by a layer of protein (chickpeas), then sturdy vegetables (cherry tomatoes and cucumbers), then more delicate vegetables (lettuce), and lastly, a sprinkle of cheese. Layering the salad this way helps to keep your salad fresh until you’re ready to eat.
Ask kids: Did you know that the ground you are standing on is also made of layers? Explain to kids that just below our feet are layers of different kinds of soil and rock that make up the Earth’s crust. If you could cut through all of the soil and look at it from the side, you’d see five layers: the organic layer, topsoil, subsoil, parent material, and bedrock. The organic layer is the layer we stand on, made up of leaves and other plants that are slowly breaking down. Below that is the topsoil, where plants’ roots grow in loose, airy soil that is also home to some insects and bacteria. The next layer down is subsoil, which is dense, hard-packed, and full of minerals. Only large and sturdy plant roots can grow deep into the subsoil. Below that, the parent material layer is made of pieces of rocks. It’s called “parent material” because all the layers above it are made from it as it erodes, or breaks down. And lastly, at the bottom, is bedrock. Bedrock is made of large rocks like granite, quartzite, basalt, and sandstone. To learn more about layers of soil and what they’re made of, kids can watch this video.
Cookies and Cream Ice Cream Pie
Celebrate the end of summer with this customizable, kid-tested ice cream pie. A press-in cookie crust surrounds the ice cream filling. Kids can use the Oreo cookies and cookies and cream ice cream suggested in the recipe, or swap in their favorite cookies and ice cream flavors. They can also add decorative (and edible) toppings, such as M&M’s candies, sprinkles, or Reese’s Pieces.
What You’ll Need:
Crust
Vegetable oil spray
16 Oreo cookies, broken into large pieces
2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
Filling
2 pints cookies and cream ice cream
8 Oreo cookies, broken into large pieces
2 cups Whipped Cream (optional)
For the crust: Adjust oven rack to middle position and heat oven to 325 degrees. Spray 9-inch pie plate with vegetable oil spray.
Add 16 Oreo cookies (broken into large pieces) to food processor and lock lid into place. Hold down pulse button for 1 second, then release. Repeat until cookies are coarsely ground, about fifteen 1-second pulses.
Turn on processor and process until crumbs are uniformly fine, about 15 seconds. Stop processor and remove lid. Add melted butter to processor and lock lid back into place. Turn on processor and process until mixture resembles wet sand, about 15 seconds.
Stop processor, remove lid, and carefully remove processor blade (ask an adult for help). Use rubber spatula to scrape mixture into greased pie plate. Use your hands to press crumbs into even layer covering bottom and sides of pie plate.
Place pie plate in oven and bake for 15 minutes.
Use oven mitts to remove pie plate from oven (ask an adult for help). Place pie plate on cooling rack and let crust cool completely, about 30 minutes.
For the filling: Remove ice cream from freezer and let soften on counter for 10 to 15 minutes. In large bowl, combine softened ice cream and remaining 8 Oreo cookies (broken into large pieces). Use back of large spoon to mash until well combined.
Use rubber spatula to transfer ice cream mixture to cooled crust and smooth top. Cover pie with plastic wrap and freeze until filling is completely frozen, at least 3 hours or up to 1 week.
Slice pie into wedges. Dollop each piece of pie with Whipped Cream. Serve.
Design Challenge: Keep Your Cool
In this hands-on activity, kids will learn about how insulation keeps cold foods cold by designing their own miniature cooler. Kids will use household materials to design a container that keeps an ice cube cool for 30 minutes—and then they’ll put their designs to the test! Encourage kids to get creative and plan out their design before implementing it.
What You’ll Need:
2 to 4 ice cubes, all the same size
2 small containers with lids, about 16 ounces each, both made of the same material, such as plastic containers, cardboard boxes, or mason jars
Building materials (Use what you have around the house, including scissors, aluminum foil, cotton balls, waxed paper, scrap paper, fabric scraps, cardboard, string, rubber bands, newspaper, paper towels, bubble wrap, tape, glue, etc.)
Gather Information: For this challenge, 1 small container will be your base. You’ll decide what materials to put inside of the container to keep it cold in there—this is known as insulation (“in-suhl-AY-shun”). After you build your design, you’ll test it by putting an ice cube inside of the container for 30 minutes and seeing how much it melts compared to an ice cube without insulation.
Think about other things you’ve seen that keep food cold on the go, such as lunch boxes, coolers, and thermoses. (See “Food for Thought” at the bottom of this page for more information.) What materials are they made from? What other properties or characteristics do they have?
Brainstorm your design: What materials will you use for your insulation? You can use as many materials as you like, as long as they fit inside your container and leave room for 1 ice cube. Do you want a material that is thick? Thin? Fluffy? Hard? What are different ways you could use a material? For example, you can fold, cut, or crumple paper and you can pull apart cotton balls into different shapes.
Build your design: Place your insulation materials inside of 1 container—don’t forget to leave room for the ice cube. Will you add insulation to the lid of the container? What materials will you use?
Test your design: Place 1 ice cube inside the container with your insulation. Place second ice cube in second container (without insulation). Cover containers with lids. Set containers aside in a warm, sunny location for 30 minutes.
Observe your results: After 30 minutes, remove ice cubes from both containers. Which ice cube is larger? The larger ice cube melted less—meaning it stayed cooler. Did your design keep the ice cube cooler than the container without insulation? What would you change about your design?
Learning Moment
Science (Observation and Hypothesis):
Before designing their ice cube container, challenge your young engineers to a scavenger hunt. They should look for items in your house that keep things cold and/or warm. They might find items like a thermos, a cooler, a beverage sleeve, an insulated tote bag, a fluffy blanket, or even a jacket or coat.
Ask kids: What are the properties of these items? How would you describe them? How are these items similar to each other? What materials are they made from? What do they look like? What do they feel like?
Then, tell kids to design their container keeping those observations in mind. After designing and building their container, ask them to make a hypothesis (an educated guess based on an observation) as to how their design will keep the ice cube cold. After they complete the activity, be sure to read the “Food for Thought” section of the activity to learn about the science of insulation and why the insulated container kept the ice cube colder than the uninsulated container. Ask kids whether their hypothesis was proven correct or not based on what they learned. Encourage kids to repeat the activity and design a second cooler with improvements if they wish!