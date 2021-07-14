Main Street Greeneville’s 2021 Summer Concert Series third show is Thursday at 7 p.m. The free concert will be held on the lawn of the Dickson-Williams Mansion in the heart of downtown Greeneville. The concerts take place each Thursday evening in July.
This week’s concert and the third one of the season will open with The Color 7 followed by headliner Samantha Gray Band, a release says. The opening act will begin at 7 p.m. with intermission scheduled for 7:45 p.m. and the headliner taking the stage at 8 p.m. The event is scheduled to happen rain or shine on the lawn of the mansion. Severe weather may force a cancellation so stay tuned to all forms of media for updates.
The Color 7
The Color 7 is a rock band formed in 2014 by Ron Hensley (guitar, vocals), Chris Tarlton (drums, vocals), and Paul McCray (bass, vocals). The band’s love of playing live music brought them together. They write and perform their own original music, as well as a wide variety of classic rock covers. Their cover tunes range from 60’s rock up to 90’s alternative. You can catch The Color 7 performing at various nightclubs, events and private parties. For more information visit www.facebook.com/thecolor7music.
Samantha Gray Band
Samantha’s unique voice has been described as soulful, sultry and powerful. She is also known for her retro style and her high-energy, hip shaking performances, which really captures her audience. Melding the influences of blues, soul and rock ‘n’ roll, she combines these influences into her own brand of blues music.
Born and raised in the working-class town of Ypsilanti in southeast Michigan, Samantha Gray is a singer, songwriter, performer and visual artist who began her creative journey at a very early age.
Making her way to Nashville, then to Bristol, Tennessee, and the Birthplace of Country Music, Samantha discovered that she was born to sing the blues. She sang backing vocals for jump blues bands, Jive Deluxe and fronted former bands, The Detroit Specials and The Soul Providers with local guitarist, Jimmie D.
Samantha released her first album, “Bad Girl Now,” in 2010 and her second album, “Live From Lee Theatre,” in 2018.
Samantha continues to sing and write blues and classic R&B songs. Currently she fronts Samantha Gray Band with Billy Crawford on guitar, Robert McClain on bass and John Grayson on drums.
Samantha resides in the Tri-Cities area of Tennessee and Virginia. You can find her performing at venues and festivals throughout the southeast region, as well as the famous Full Throttle Saloon in Sturgis, South Dakota.
On site event food vendors for this concert include, Creamy Cup, Island Vibe Grill, and Main Street Greeneville. Food service is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
Lyrics on the Lawn concerts are family friendly and open to all. Folks are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. You are welcome to bring a picnic supper. The event is Smoke Free with a designated area. Please note pets are welcome however they must remain within the designated Fido Friendly area during the event.
Although the concerts are free to attend, donations are welcomed by Main Street: Greeneville, a non-profit 501c3 organization. Donations collected at the concert this year will be matched, dollar for dollar, up to $2500 by Modern Woodmen of America’s Matching Fund Program.
“Words can’t express how thankful we are to Vera Ann Myers and Modern Woodmen for the opportunity to participate in this program,” Jann Mirkov, Main Street’s executive director said in a release. “As a non-profit, we rely on the generosity of those in our community to support our efforts to revitalize our downtown. This match will help us move in the right direction after a year in which COVID devastated our fundraising efforts. We thank everyone for their generous donations.”
The Lyrics on the Lawn series was created by Main Street: Greeneville in co-operation with the Dickson-Williams Historical Association as a way to showcase regional musical talent.
The Dickson-Williams Mansion is located at 108 North Irish Street, adjacent to the General Morgan Inn in the heart of historic downtown Greeneville, TN.
Event Partners
Lyrics on the Lawn sponsors, known at press time, include Andrew Johnson Bank, Consumer Credit Union, Gosnell’s Stereo & Music, Greeneville Federal Bank, Greeneville Light & Power System, Heritage Community Bank, Marsh Propane, Edward Jones Investments – Billy Endean, Skyline Restoration and Maintenance, LLC, Southbound Real Estate and A. Dave Wright Architect.
Additional partners of Main Street: Greeneville helping to bring the concerts to life are the Dickson-Williams Historical Association, EMS, Aubrey’s, Creamy Cup, Depot St Nutrition, General Morgan Inn, Island Vibe Grill, Mamma T’s Eats & Treats, Modern Woodmen of America – Jake Ottinger, Munchie Machine, Myers Farm, Radio Greeneville, Road Show Mobile Stages, Sound Studio Live, Town of Greeneville, Public Works, Greeneville Fire Department, and Greeneville Police Department along with a host of volunteers.
July 22’s Lineup opens with The Dependents followed by headliner Brandon Rohr. Visit www.mainstreetgreeneville,org for additional information.