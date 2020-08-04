George and Linda Sample will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 1. They were married at the First Baptist Church of Gate City, Virginia, by Rev. Bob Lynch.
Linda is the daughter of Jack and Georgia Rhea Collier of Gate City, Virginia, and George is the son of W.O. and Beatrice Sample of Maryville, Tennessee.
Their parents are deceased.
George is retired from Magnavox/Philips, where he was employed as a Systems Analyst. Linda is retired from the Greeneville School System, where she was employed as a guidance counselor.
They have lived in Greeneville for over 48 years.
Due to COVID-19, there will be no formal celebration.