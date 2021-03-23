Eliza Sanders, Miss Historic Greeneville’s Outstanding Teen was named 2nd runner-up at Miss Tennessee’s Outstanding Teen Competition Sunday. Sanders received a $1,500 scholarship as 2nd runner-up.
Madison Metcalf, Miss Greene County’s Outstanding Teen received the Miss Tennessee’s Outstanding Teen “Teens In Action” award for her work in her local community. Madison’s Social Impact Initiative is Music For A Memory. Madison recently raised over $1,000 and was able to purchase musical instruments and create a music room for the Greeneville ALPS organization.
The Miss Tennessee Outstanding Teen Competition which was postponed last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic was held March 19-21 at Gallatin High School in Gallatin, Tennessee. Sanders and Miss Greene County’s Outstanding Teen, Madison Metcalf took part in the competition, which included personal interviews, talent, evening gown, onstage interview and fitness. There were 24 other competitors from across the state.