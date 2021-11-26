Santa Claus is comin’ to town – early! Saint Nick will make a special stop at the historic General Morgan Inn on Sunday, Dec. 12, to visit with area children, according to a news release.
“Santa’s Workshop at the Inn” will be held 1-4 p.m. in the hotel’s Grand Ballroom. Sessions will be offered with a choice of times: 1-2 p.m., 2-3 p.m. or 3-4 p.m.
Tickets are $10 per child – adults will be admitted free with child admission.
Tickets, which are now on sale, must be purchased in advance from the hotel’s Front Desk. Limited tickets are available.
“Santa is taking a short break from his work at the North Pole to spend the afternoon in Greeneville,” Bronson Winters, the hotel’s general manager, said. “Santa can’t wait to hear what the children want for Christmas and then rush the list back to his hard-working elves.”
Santa’s Workshop is a fun way for families to usher in the holiday season, Winters said. “Children can have their picture taken with Santa, decorate delicious Christmas cookies while enjoying hot chocolate with marshmallows, and listen to a special reading of the holiday classic, ‘The Berenstain Bears and the Joy of Giving.’”
Each child will receive a copy of their photo with Santa, sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Greeneville. Cookie decorating will be hosted by Two Little Birds Cookies. And, each child will leave with a copy of the “Joy of Giving” book.
For more information, contact Tina Chudina, director of marketing/advertising at the hotel, at 423-787-7510 or the hotel’s Front Desk at 423-787-1000.