Acclaimed author, native plant expert and the F. Otto Haas Executive Director at The Morris Arboretum of the University of Pennsylvania, William Cullina, will present “Native Plants in Context: ecology, diversity, and interconnection,” on Thursday at 7 p.m.
This event is a free Zoom presentation sponsored by the Southern Appalachian Plant Society, and the public is invited. To register, go to saps.us/. Registration deadline is noon on Thursday. For more information, call 423-348-6572 or e-mail sapsnews@gmail.com.
No plant is an island: each exists in a context and community of trees and toads, rocks and rotifers, birds and bugs. Like human communities, this network of individual needs is supported by complex communication and mutualisms that we hardly understand, a release says.
In this talk Cullina uses the analogy of human communities to explain the importance of relationships in the natural world and answers the age old lament, “Why is gardening such hard work?” while presenting a more sustainable, not to mention back-friendly, way to garden and live on this small planet.
Cullina became the F. Otto Haas Executive Director of the Morris Arboretum in July 2019, after a successful tenure serving as President and CEO of the Coastal Maine Botanical Garden since 2011. Prior to that, he was nursery director and head propagator at the New England Wildflower Society for 13 years, where he is noted for developing the largest native plant nursery in New England.
Cullina is a recognized authority on North American native plants, lectures on a variety of subjects to garden and professional groups, and writes for popular and technical journals, the release says. His books include “Growing and Propagating Wildflowers”; “Native Trees, Shrubs, Vines”; “Understanding Orchids”; “Native Ferns, Mosses and Grasses”; and “Understanding Perennials: A New Look at an Old Favorite.”
In recognition of Cullina’s leadership and accomplishments, he is the recipient of numerous awards, including the American Horticultural Society’s Professional Award for outstanding public garden leadership, the National Garden Club’s Award of Excellence, and the Perennial Plant Association’s Award of Merit for lifetime achievement in horticulture.