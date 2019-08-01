babies.jpg

Winners of the Saturday Baby Show at the 70th Greene County Fair have been announced. In the front row, from left, are Class 15 — Girls 24 months to under 36 months: Friendliest Baby Jaydlyn Mae Sasscer, 30-month-old daughter of Jake and Monica Sasscer; Class 16 – Boys 24 months to under 36 months: Friendliest Baby Jayden Noel Bowser, 28-month-old son of Noel and Pamela Bowser; Class 17 – Girls 36 months to under 48 months: Friendliest Baby Aurora Grace Knight, 3-year-old daughter of Trevor and Katie Knight; and Class 18 – Boys 36 months to under 48 months: Friendliest Baby Easton Edward Tesnear, 3-year-old son of Dylan Tesnear and Shyanne Golden. In the back row are Class 15 – Girls 24 months to under 36 months: Winner Ava Jane McGinnis, 26-month-old daughter of Mark and Tammy McGinnis, Brett Garland and the late Shannon McGinnis; Class 16 – Boys 24 months to under 36 months: Winner Braylyn Jayce Harrell, 2-year-old son of Lesley Harrell; Class 17 – Girls 36 months to under 48 months: Winner MaKenley Renee Tweed, 3-year-old daughter of Matt and Alyssa Tweed; and Class 18 – Boys 36 months to under 48 months: Winner Brentley Greer, 3-year-old son of Danny and Christine Greer.

 Special To The Sun