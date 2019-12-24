Scholarship Recipient Addresses Rotary Club

Kojo Abakah, center, addressed the Greeneville Noon Rotary Club Dec. 17 at the General Morgan Inn, discussing how Rotary has impacted his life, from receiving a “Rotary Christmas Shoe Box” as a child in Ghana to obtaining Rotary scholarships to attend Tusculum University and East Tennessee State University School of Pharmacy. Dick Ray, left, 2017-18 governor of Rotary District 7570, said Abakah is the only person ever awarded Rotary’s Skelton Fellow scholarship twice. At right is Maria Grimm, president of the Greeneville Noon Club.

 Photo Special To The Sun/Pauline Adams