Macy Elizabeth Vermillion, daughter of Susan Vermillion, won the 2021 Mary Emma Mitchell Scholarship.
Vermillion said in a release that teaching has always been a top option for her future career. While taking the course Teaching as a Career at GHS, she was profoundly touched by spending time in elementary classrooms and interacting with her students. It is her goal to have students come to her class and not only learn but love every minute of it.
Vermillion is described in the release as an exceptional student, star soccer athlete and a well-rounded person who loves to give back to the community. She plans to attend LMU this fall.
Ryleigh Corinne Whittenburg, daughter of Bradley and Shandi Whittenburg, won the 2021 G-GC RTA Scholarship.
Whittenburg also completed the Teaching as a Career course at GHS. Nicknamed “the child whisperer,” she became convinced of her call to teaching when she first coached at youth cheer camps. While working in various city elementary schools, she loved to see excitement in her students’ eyes when they learned new things.
Whittenburg excelled in her academics, extracurricular activities, and volunteer work, and she hopes to teach in the same community that nurtured her. She plans to attend UT Knoxville this fall.