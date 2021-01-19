Roma E. Scott, formerly of the Afton community and also of Plaza Towers Apartments in Greeneville, will celebrate her 83rd birthday on Monday, Jan. 25.
She was born in 1938 in the Clear Springs community, a daughter of the late Oren and Edna Young. She was married to the late Charles F. Scott for 40 years.
Family and friends are being welcomed to give Roma birthday wishes at her new residence: Sevierville Health & Rehabilitation, Attn: Resident, Roma Scott — Room 202B, 415 Catlett Rd., Sevierville, TN 37862. Birthday wishes are also welcome by calling Roma directly at: 423-638-1475.