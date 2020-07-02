I recently had the pleasure of meeting with some very special folks here in Greeneville. Bill Moncier, Vice President of the Greene County Scottish Rite had organized a meeting with Gwyn Southerland, Program Coordinator for the Isaiah 117 House, Lori Wilhoit, Principal of South Greene High School, and members of the Scottish Rite to discuss the Scottish Rite’s benevolent project that offers shoes to children of all ages.
Mr. Moncier has handled the program since its inception in 1960, when five pair of shoes were given to each school in Greene County. The program has grown over the years to average around five hundred pairs of shoes each school year.
Ms. Wilhoit has participated in this program for several years and worked hard to help her students access this program.
Donations and contributions from Scottish Rite members and area businesses have supplied shoes, especially for the beginning of the school year and winter months, and show the love they have for children.
Mr. Moncier makes an inventory of the shoe supply and, along with some volunteers, transports the shoes to the designated schools.
The shoe program has expanded to include the Isaiah House, which provides resources and a home for children who are in a transition period before being placed in a foster home. Recently, Ms. Southerland, received some babies at the center and called Mr. Moncier to see if shoes could be provided for the little ones. Since it is difficult to know sizes for babies, a donation from the Scottish Rite quickly provided the much needed shoes.
It requires good communication and a lot of teamwork from school principals and staff, to satisfy the needs of our school children. Many of the teens are very hesitant about getting new shoes and every effort is made to satisfy without singling them out among their peers. Socks have often been provided by donation via the Greeneville Eastern Star ladies.
Due to the present COVID-19 dismissal of schools very few of the children have been in need of shoes this season and it is believed that when school resumes the need will be greater. In an effort to meet that need, the Scottish Rite will hold their annual car show in the parking lot of Food City on A. J. Highway and hope to replenish their supply of shoes for the kids. Donations made at the car show will be appreciated and will be used for purchasing shoes. If any member of the Greene Community wishes to learn more about this effort please contact Bill Moncier, Vice President Greene County Scottish Rite, Gwyn Southerland, Isaiah House Program Coordinator, at 423-552-8469, or Lori Wilhoit, Principal of West Greene High School, at 423-636-3790.
Special thanks are offered to the following officers for 2020 and volunteers of the Greene County Scottish Rite: President Kevin Wilder, Vice President Bill Moncier, Secretary/Treasurer Willard Scott, and all members of the Greene County Scottish Rite, as well as the ladies of the Eastern Star.