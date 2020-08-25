“It’s almost been like the saying, ‘When one door closes, another opens,’” said Missy Glisson of Fall Branch. “Something that started so badly has turned into a great oppportunity for good.”
On Sept. 16, 2018, Glisson’s home in the Oak Glen community, which lies in both Greene and Washington counties, was burglarized. Through quick work by a Washington County Sheriff’s detective, the person responsible was arrested but only one item, her son’s trumpet, was recovered.
Her son, Luke Higgens, a member of Boy Scout Troop 252 in Fall Branch, decided to use the experience to benefit others through an Eagle Scout project that could impact his semi-rural community by making it safer.
Higgens began researching neighborhood watch programs and started to build support for the idea and organize, a release says. He went door-to-door to advertise a fundraiser for the project and the first scheduled meeting. The Washington County Sheriff’s Department provided materials for Higgens to hand out during the meeting.
“I wasn’t sure anybody was going to come but then the cars started pulling in,” Higgens said.
Though nervous to speak to the crowd of more than 30 neighbors, Higgens told the story of the burglary.
“It was such a shock to us because it was where everybody felt safe,” he told them.
The project was received well and the community came together to help.
“I’ve met a lot of people and a lot of neighbors I didn’t know,” said Higgens. “They’ve all been supportive. One neighbor helped me make a Facebook page so we can post our meetings and events. Another lady helped me customize and order the community watch signs.”
Quarterly meetings began at the Oak Glen Community Center with growing participation.
Higgens hopes the initiative will be long lasting and effective and that the whole community will benefit from it.
“We all need to watch out for each other,” Higgins said. “That’s what makes a community. It’s like a family of neighbors.”
The project helped Higgens earn his Eagle Scout rank in February of 2020.