The Greeneville Seventh-day Adventist Church, located at 710 Asheville Highway in Greeneville, recently completed a 4,000-square-foot open air Pavilion on their church property.
On July 29 members and companies who took part in the planning and construction of the structure celebrated a ribbon cutting and dedication.
The pavilion will provide a pleasant area to hold informal gatherings as well as meetings and a variety of classes, including cooking, baking, gardening and photography, according to a release.
Representatives from the Regional Conference for the Church came from Calhoun Georgia to take part in the dedication and celebration.
“The church is thankful that the pavilion is now complete and looks forward to using it as they seek to minister and serve their local community,” said Project Manager Ann Siepman in the release.