Local photographer Kim Gregory shared this photo of snow-capped mountains and budding branches, capturing the changeable and changing seasons.
Looking for your next read? Here are a few suggestions from my personal library that explore change and seasons, literally and figuratively.
”The Forest Unseen” by David George Haskell — In this natural history classic, Haskell takes readers through the four seasons, using a one square meter patch of old-growth Tennessee forest as a window into the natural world.
”Animal, Vegetable, Miracle” by Barbara Kingsolver — Follow a family through a yearlong adventure of learning to live off of only seasonal food raised in their own neighborhood or by themselves in this memoir set in Southern Appalachia.
”Gift From The Sea” by Anne Morrow Lindbergh — This timeless classic delves elegantly into the unfolding seasons of a woman’s life.
”Physics of the Impossible” by Michio Kaku — Kaku entertains and enlightens while explaining how science changes and how those changes change our world.
”Spinning Silver” by Naomi Novik — Set against the backdrop of a struggle to overcome a life-withering, winter world, Novik’s fantasy adventure entwines strong characters with complicated relationships, who embrace radical change to redefine themselves.
”The Overstory” by Richard Powers — I have to admit this Pulitzer Prize winning novel isn’t one of my favorites. It is, however, a carefully crafted story of complex characters, human strength and frailty, individual and social change, and a powerful commentary on the state of the natural world.