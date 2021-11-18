Family Story Time at the Mosheim Public Library will host two special guests Dec. 2 from 3 p.m.-5 p.m.
“Our family story time in December will be really special with an appearance by one of my favorite children’s authors, Betty Brantley,” said Mosheim Public Library Director Denise Duck. “Betty is a lovely, kind person who will be accompanied by Santa as she reads her newest book, ‘We Believe in Christmas.’
“Please join us for coffee, hot chocolate and lots of good cheer!”
Brantley, who was born in Greeneville, said her own grandchildren inspired her to write “We Believe in Christmas,” her fifth book to date.
“I have three grandchildren and they start Christmas right after Halloween,” Brantley said. “I try to teach them that Christmas isn’t a gift under the tree, it is a gift of love, and also that they are loved.”
Brantley’s other titles include “Ryan’s Rainbow,” “Little Miss Bully,” “The Bug and His Light” and “Bible Stories Children Love To Hear.”
Brantley teaches about bullying in all her books and won the Kentucky Colonel’s award for her anti-bullying efforts.
Brantley will be available to sign books and coloring books, which will be on sale during Family Storytime. Books will be $10 and coloring books $5.
In addition to the stories, there will be crafts and snacks, and parents can take photos of their children with Santa.
For more information call the Mosheim Public Library at 423-422-7937. The library is located at 730 Main St, Mosheim, TN 37818.