The Greeneville/Greene County Senior Resource Network is inviting area senior citizens and caregivers to a special free event this Thursday, Nov. 10.The Senior/Caregiver Resource Expo will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Greeneville in the Christian Activity Center, 211 N. Main St.A free lunch will also be served.Attendees are asked to use the entrance at the rear of the church building near the flagpole.This event is geared toward "anyone interested in learning about community resources available to help assist throughout life's journey," organizers note in a news release.There will be educational booths on-hand to help guide senior citizens, caregivers, and persons with aging parents to available services and programs, the release adds.In addition, there will be free medical screenings available including:• blood pressure checks;• O2 checks;• foot screenings;• vision screenings, and• blood sugar checks.Door prizes and other giveaways will also be provided.A special tribute to military veterans is also scheduled to take place at noon.To learn more about the expo, contact Renee Lowery at 423-638-2226.