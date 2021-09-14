Senior Resources Network Discusses Plans

Renee Lowery (on right), chair of the Greeneville/Greene County Senior Resource Network, discusses information on the networking organization that “offers health related education, locates needed resources and plans activities to promote coordination of care and healthy lifestyles within our community to better serve our senior population.” Seated is the Network’s Sept. 8 guest speaker, Tabitha Harrison, of Silver Angels. Silver Angels is an “alternative choice to nursing facilities providing long-term care for seniors or disabled adults,” according toSilverAngels.com
