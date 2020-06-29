Several Greene County organizations have received awards for excellence.
Main Street: Greeneville, Inc. received two Pinnacle Awards from the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association on Thursday. One for the 2019 Lyrics on the Lawn Rack Card, designed by Misty Dempsey, and the second for Attraction of the Year, the Dickson-Williams Mansion.
Greene County Partnership Tourism added two to their resume, Sammy the Shark and High Tops to High Heels Sports Council Luncheon along with a Partner Award with The General Morgan Inn, and the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.