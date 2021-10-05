The South Greene High School class of 1966 met for their 55th year class reunion on Sept. 25 at Asbury U.M. Church fellowship hall.
The class of 1966 was the first graduating class and the theme from the senior prom, “Sayonara,” was recreated for the reunion.
The fellowship hall was decorated with an oriental theme using Japanese lanterns, figurines, pictures and various oriental keepsakes provided for each class member, along with a Christmas ornament reminiscent of both the prom and the reunion.
Class President Kendall Bowers welcomed the group and acknowledged all who made the evening possible. A personal message of “Sayonara” was read by a class member and evoked memories of the prom and memorialized those from the class who have said “sayonara” permanently.
Multiple tables were set up for viewing with pictures from past reunions, photos of all class of 1966 members and a memorial for 37 deceased members, as well as a patriotic table of red, white and blue to honor the veterans for their military service. All veterans present were presented with a keepsake in their honor, a release says.
Enjoyable entertainment was provided by Musicality with D.J. Victor Connor. Music filled the air with hits from the 60s by requests from class members.
After a time of fellowship, a delicious meal was enjoyed by candlelight, catered by Dea Moore.
Door prizes, along with a live succulent grown by a class member were awarded after a time of sharing and reminiscing, the release says.
The class maintains an ongoing memorial fund to honor deceased class members. Any interested former class member who wishes to contribute may contact Class President Kendall Bowers or Judy Kennon.
With the intent to keep in touch and nurture the friendships, members decided to have an annual reunion with the next one scheduled for August 2022.