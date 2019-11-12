sghs.jpg

South Greene High School Class of 1989 held a 30-year reunion on Homecoming Friday night, Oct. 4, at the school. Classmates took a guided tour of the school before attending the football game on Rebel Hill. Shown, from left, front row, are: Angela Norton Gunter, Teresa Coffey Gibson, Darla Bucklew Lane, Leslie Norton-Halbe, Valorie Ayers Pridemore, Connie Shelton Walsh, and Amy Overbay Rose. In the back row are: Tammy Shelton Babb, Dwayne Wells, Ronnie B. Wilhoit, Mike Humphreys, and Will Jerry Cutshaw. Special guests were retired faculty and staff: Principal Andrew and Peggy Renner and English teachers Linda Humphreys and Carolyn Ratledge.

 Special To The Sun