sghs79.jpg

The South Greene High School cass of 1979’s 40th class reunion was Aug. 10. The day began with a visit to SGHS and concluded with an evening banquet at Econo Lodge in Greeneville. Classmates attending were, in the front row, from left: Robin Cutshaw Beamer, Elaine Roe Smelcer, Becky Mysinger Johnson, Kim McMahan Rominger, Velvet Cutshaw Hopkins, Pat Harmon Underwood, and Julia Eisenhower Gibbs. In the second row are: Joanne Horton White, Janie Torrie Stanley, Victor Conner, Gwyn Foreman Southerland, Pearl Hensley Darnell, Jerry Bird, Pam Seaton Combs, Ricky Campbell, Teresa Ricker Jones, Joetta Fillers Shelton, Dawn Gray Broyles, Tim Hopson, Betty Hicks Jennings, Mindy Howard Collins, Rose Roark Webb, Dicky Shipley, Joyce Cobble Stephens, Sherriee Kimery, Ann Campbell Seay, Kathy Fellers Hipps, Marlene Riddle and Jerry Ricker. In the back row are: Kim Woolsey Edwards, Tammy Mercer Southerland, Lisa Haun Brunner, Jeff Haun, Dwayne Morgan, Tim Hartman, Nick Collins, Sherry Reaves Foshie, and Jay Snider. Attending but not pictured were: Joyce Belt Hopson, Loetta Fillers Jones, Anita Franklin Lintz, Janice Waddell Helbert and teacher Linda Humphreys.

 Special To The Sun/Jerry Hankins