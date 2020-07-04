Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Shanks of Greeneville will celebrate their 56th wedding anniversar July 5, with a trip to Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.
Mr. Shanks is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Clifford Shanks of Limestone. Mrs. Shanks is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Collins of Salisbury, North Carolina.
They have three children: Teresa Farmer, Debbie Tester, and Timothy Shanks and his wife Shirley; three grandchildren: Ashley Lawson and Jerramiah, Jonathan Foster and Ashley, and Joshua Farmer; two great-grandchildren: Kailee and Jacklyn Lawson.
Mr. Shanks is the owner of Parttime Antiques and Lighthouse Auto Sales.
Mrs. Shanks retired from Takoma Hospital.