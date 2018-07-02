Shankses Celebrating 54th Anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Shanks, of Greeneville, are celebrating their 54th wedding anniversary Thursday.
She is the former Frances Collins.
They were married July 5, 1964, at Bible Methodist Church in Johnson City by Rev. Grady Collins.
They will celebrate Thursday in Pigeon Forge.
Mr. Shanks is self-employed as the owner of Lighthouse Auto Sales and Part Time Antiques. Mrs. Shanks is retired.
They have three children: Timothy Shanks and his wife, Shirley, Teresa Farmer and Debbie Foster, all of Greeneville; three grandchildren: Ashley Lawson, Jonathon Foster and Joshua Farmer; and one great-grandchild: Kailee.