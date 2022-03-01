Prom season is beginning to kick off for junior and high school students across the area, but Feb. 18 at Signature HealthCARE of Greeneville, a special event showed that prom isn’t just for the young.
Elders at SHC of Greeneville participated in the facility’s own Senior Prom full of all the fun and flare of a high school junior and senior prom. And what made it even more special is that some residents had never attended or experienced their own high school prom or any prom before, according to a news release.
On the morning of prom, elders were busy getting their hair done, makeup perfected, and ballgown dresses and suits and ties on.
During the special event, they enjoyed refreshments, music, and dancing. Everyone had a ball. There were two kings and two queens crowned during the event.
“This wonderful event couldn’t have been as special as it was, without the kindness of our community,” the agency said in its news release. “Signature HealthCARE of Greeneville would like to thank the community for some of the lovely gown and suit donations that helped make this event such a joyful and beautiful one for our elders. It’s an event that will be remembered and treasured.”