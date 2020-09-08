Ricky and Joetta Shelton, of Afton, announce the engagement of their daughter, Kendall, to Kyle Stanifer, of Morristown. Kyle is the son of Dr. Kenneth and Andrea Stanifer, also of Morristown.
The bride-elect is a graduate of Greeneville High School and Walters State.
She is employed as an accounts payable clerk at Forward Air.
The groom-elect is a graduate of Morristown East and ETSU.
He is employed as a Planning development specialist at OTICS USA in Morristown.
A December wedding is being planned.