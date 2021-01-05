Kendall Jae Shelton, of Afton, and Kyle Charles Stanifer, of Morristown, were married at a 4 p.m. ceremony Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Buffalo Trail Baptist Church in Morristown. The Rev. Gary Marshall, grandfather of the groom, officiated.
Kendall is the daughter of Ricky and Joetta Shelton, of Afton, and the granddaughter of Wanda Fillers, of Greeneville. Kyle is the son of Dr. Kenneth & Andrea Stanifer and the grandson of Barbara Cobb, all of Morristown.
The church was decorated with a Christmas Winter Forest theme. The pews were draped with tulle and adorned with antique ornaments.
A Unity Cross ceremony was held to represent Christ as the head of the household.
The parents of the bride gave her in marriage.
The bride wore a long sleeve crepe, fit and flare Justin Alexander gown featuring an intricate beaded keyhole back. She wore a fingertip length beaded veil.
She carried a bouquet of burgundy and white roses with photos of her grandparents attached.
Attendants were: Annie Jarnagin, of Ooltewah, matron of honor, friend of the bride; Melissa Scott, of Memphis, maid of honor, friend of the bride; Rhonda Dressler, of Greeneville, friend of the bride; and Ashley Shelton, of Morristown, sister of the groom.
They wore burgundy velvet gowns made by Cheryl Shelton, aunt of the bride, and carried bouquets of white and burgundy roses.
The flower girls were: Kalei Carpenter, the groom’s cousin, of Morristown; Audrey Parr, of Ooltewah, and Alena Parr, of Murray, Kentucky, cousins of the bride.
Ring bearers were: Jeremiah Farmer and Canaan Farmer, of Kingsport, cousins of the bride.
Best man was Dr. Kenneth Stanifer, father of the groom. Groomsmen were Andrew Stanifer, of Morristown, brother of the groom; Bryar Smith, of Morristown, friend of the groom; and Adam Shelton, of Morristown, brother of the bride.
The mother of the bride wore a navy floor-length, beaded gown with a capelet. The groom’s mother wore a silver, beaded, floor-length gown. They both wore corsages of burgundy roses.
Musicians and vocalists Kris and Angela Carlson, music ministers from the brides home church, First Christian in Greeneville, provided the music.
Devyn and Kelsi Darnell attended the bridal canvas that the guests signed. B.J. Jarnagin and Devyn Darnell were the acolytes. Rhonda Banks served as the wedding director.
The reception was held at Best Western Plus in Morristown. The ballroom was decorated with Christmas trees and gold décor.
Music was provided by Victor Conner of Greeneville.
The wedding cake made by Hannah Shipley of Greeneville was a three-tiered almond buttercream in burgundy and white. The groom’s cake was red velvet decorated with a duck hunting theme.
The couple honeymooned in Cancun, Mexico.
Kendall and Kyle reside in Morristown. She is employed as an accounts payable clerk at Forward Air in Greeneville. He is a planning development specialist at OTICS USA in Morristown.
Pre-nuptial parties included a bridal shower at the home of Dr. Joseph & Joanie Scott in Greeneville, given by Melissa Scott & family. The bride’s family gave a shower at the home of the bride’s parents. The groom’s family and the groom’s church hosted showers at Buffalo Trail Baptist Church. The bride’s coworkers hosted a shower at Forward Air. The bridesmaids hosted a lingerie shower during the bachelorette weekend near Nashville. The wedding day brunch was hosted by Annie Jarnigain and Leigh Ann Arrington at the Arrow Hill Mansion in Talbott.
Photos by Danielle Ricker Photography of Greeneville.