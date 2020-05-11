Shepherd's Table Resumes May 11, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Cedar Hill Cumberland Presbyterian Church will host the Shepherd’s Table on Monday, May 18, from 11 am. to noon. Free meals will be served during this time at 4170 Newport Hwy, Greeneville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cumberland Presbyterian Church Shepherd Cedar Hill Table Meal Noon Recommended for you Trending Now Child Dies In Camper Fire, Second Child Injured Steven Michael Waits (Died: May 3, 2020) Deanna Fillers (Died: May 7, 2020) Greene County Grand Jury Hands Up Indictments Parents Charged After Child Dies In Fire Recent FREE e-Pubs Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.