EDITOR’S NOTE: This article is being reprinted due to the omission of some attendees.
The descendants of the late John and Sarah Shipley met Aug. 21 at the EastView Recreation Center for a family reunion.
Prior to the meal, the blessing was asked by Gerald Knight.
Those in attendance included: Jimmy and Jessie Thompson; Donnie Thompson; Jeff and Libby Duncan; Tom and Tim Shipley; Melissa “Denan” Shelton; Gary Presnell; Arlene Kennedy; Pearl Bohannon; Kia Womble; Dennis and Phyllis Fox’ Lisa, Ava and Brice Aveley; Diana Brown; Willow, Ashley and Maverick Morgan; Adam Foshie; Christine and Randy Weems; Dakota Weems; Aaron, Brand, Noah and Kat Weems; Rene and Ken Weems; Crystal, Heath, Kiptyn, Tristan, Teney and Kierce Ball, and Craig Gaby.
Others in attendance were: Marcella DeVault; Jason and Christa Thompson; David Bailey; Lisa Bailey Tomlinson; Kenneth and Pam Thacker; David Shipley; Michael, Devin and Andrew Thompson; Linda Cameron; Harlee and Steven Braxles; Wrenlee Tarleton; Michael and Cassi Wyatt; Cullen Eggert; Becky and David Goddard; Jessi, Luke, Dani and Harper Shelton; Lorrie Villeneuve; Gerald and Mary Knight; Gage, Alicia and Caden Duncan, Leann, Brock and Brennan Johnson; Viola and Logan Moore; Jackie Shipley; Kenny and Debbie Moore; Peggy Seay, and T.J. Thompson.