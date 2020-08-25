Leah Brooks and Kristopher Leau-Alston Williams, of Greeneville, were treated to a drive-by wedding shower on Sunday evening by the women of First Baptist Church of Greeneville. Although the church is currently holding online services due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the women found a way to shower the couple with love. Organizers decorated, provided favors and arranged a safe drop-off for cards and gifts that allowed guests and well-wishers to remain in their cars. About 50 people took part, while many left gifts at the church office or mailed them directly to the bride. Brooks and Williams plan to marry in a 6 p.m. ceremony on September 26. Brooks is the daughter of Van and Debbie Brooks of Greeneville. Williams is the son of Dave and Connie Williams of Greeneville. Standing behind the coupld from the right are Ann Williams, Hailee Campbell, Melissa Woolsey, Tracy Green.