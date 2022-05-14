The 2022 Kerbela Shrine Patient Ambassador, Yamileth “Yami” Jayden Albarran, was the special guest at a recent meeting of the Greene County Shrine Club.
The event was held as a kick-off event for the 2022 Kerbela Shrine Paper Sale, which is continuing through May 15.
This is Yami’s second time representing the Kerbela Shrine Temple of Knoxville. She served as the 2018 Kerbea Shrine poster child and was asked to again served as the 2022 ambassador. She was joined at the Greene County Shrine Club meeting by the Potentate of Kerbela Temple, Donnie Reece.
“Working for the Causes” is the theme of this year’s fundraising effort, a news release from Kerbela Temple says.
“So many people are working every day to improve our cause,” Reece said in a statement. “So many facets come into play when it comes to helping our Shrine patients. Our hospitals have evolved to unbelievable technology. The hospital staff work tirelessly to improve the patients’ outsome.”
This year’s Patient Ambassador, Yami was born in Knoxville on June 9, 2009, with a clubbed right foot and a fatty tumor pressing against her lower spine, the release says. Yami was later diagnosed with scoliosis, spina bifida without hydrocephalous, and syringemyelia as well as neurogenetic bladder and chronic lung disease.
Since she was 3 months of age, Yami, who will turn 13 next month, has undergone multiple surgeries in order to correct her numerous medical conditions. She additionally has required back braces to prevent further curvature of her spine due to scoliosis.
The young girl says she is grateful to Shriners Hospitals for the life-changing work that they do for children like herself.
“I feel much better in all aspects, both physically and emotionally,” Yami said in a statement. “My specialists and I see great improvement (in my health), which make me and my family, and all those who love me, very happy. We sincerely express and reiterate with all our hearts our eternal gratitude for [Shriners Hospitals for Children’s] and the love, unconditional support, and care that have always been given to us in abundance.”
Shriners Hospitals is a network of 22 pediatric hospitals specializing in care for orthopedic conditions, severe burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate. Patient acceptance at Shriners Hospitals is based solely on a child’s medical needs, regardless of their family’s ability to pay or their insurance status, the hospitals’ website says.
To request an appointment or to refer a patient, call 1-800-237-5055. To learn more, visit shrinerschildrens.org.
All monies raised from the annual Kerbela Shrine Paper Sale goes directly to Shriners Hospitals for Children. To support the area paper sale, donations can be mailed to: Greene County Shrine Club, c/o Danny Crum, 125 West St., Greeneville, TN 37745. Checks should be made payable to Shriners Hospitals for Children.