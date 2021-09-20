The Simple Elegance Bridal Show will be held 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the Bristol Train Station. Organizers said in a news release this will be the last bridal show of the year in the Tri-Cities.
Many Tri-Cities wedding vendors will showcase their goods and services — from venues to wedding rentals. There will be cake, food samples and bridal gowns being modeled, according to the news release.
“If you're engaged, you don't want to miss this show. You'll meet amazing wedding pros, get some fabulous wedding ideas, leave with a free swag bag, win prizes and so much more,” said Mary Grace Wooten, the bridal show organizer.
Guests are encouraged to wear face coverings at the show. There will be hand sanitizer and extra masks available at the venue. Organizers are scheduling arrival times at the show to promote social distancing. In addition, attendees will sign up for the drawings during the show, but are not required to be present during the actual prize drawings to win.
During the Simple Elegance Bridal Show, soon-to-be married couples will receive a giveaway tote that contains savings and gifts. They will have chances to win prizes throughout the show, such as $350 off for a wedding gown from Bristol Bridal Station, 50% off of a bridal party floral package from Cherished by Melanie and an engagement photo session by Rodney Smith Photography.
There will be special offers from the vendors at the show. Follow the Simple Elegance Bridal Show on Facebook and Instagram for more info about exhibitors, gifts and prizes.
Tickets for the Simple Elegance Bridal Show are $6 at the door, but guests are encouraged to pre-register online at simpleelegancebridalshow.com to save $3 per person and choose an arrival time.
More information about the show, including a list of participating vendors, is online at simpleelegancebridalshow.com or call 423-930-8215.