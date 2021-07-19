Trying to reduce your carb intake?
If so, a simple online search can bring up an abundance of tips on how to do that through awareness, food and ingredient substitution, reasonable effort and common sense.
The first suggestion along those lines, given on the website nutritionadvance.com, is to cut out sugary beverages, particularly sugar-laden soft drinks. A 12-ounce can of traditional cola has about 40 grams of carbohydrates, so those who drink two or three cans of cola a day are taking in many carbs from that source alone, just about all of it in the form of sugar. And even fruit juice drinks can be as bad as or worse than soft drinks in terms of the carbs they contain.
It isn’t just soft drinks or sugary fruit juice, though. Loading down coffee and tea with sugar also is problematic. As nutritionadvance.com notes: “While a teaspoon of sugar may only be around 4 grams of carbohydrate, this can quickly add up when drinking five or six cups per day.”
The salty crunch of corn chips and potato chips can be hard to resist, but both of those highly processed edibles are carbohydrate nightmares with little nutritional value.
Snack substitution can help. Online health resources suggest beef jerky, dark chocolate, mixed berries or nuts as a far healthier snacking choice. And nuts have the added attraction of providing that crunch so many people fear they’ll miss if they say goodbye, Mr. chips.
The wheat flour that is the base for many of the foods we enjoy is high in carbohydrates. It contains about 76 grams of carbohydrate per 100 grams of flour, offset by only 2.7 grams of fiber.
The same quantity of almond flour, on the other hand, has only 21.4 grams carbohydrate, offset by 10.7 grams of fiber.
Though almond flour is denser than wheat flour, and not entirely taste-neutral, resources about how to use it in baking are widely available these days.
Hidden carbs lurk in many yogurts, dips, salad dressings, sandwich condiments, sauces, and most packaged low-fat foods.
When low-fat diets began being pushed heavily in the latter part of the 20th century, food manufacturers reduced fats in many foods, but often replaced those fats with carbohydrates.
Self-education, including diligent reading of nutritional labels on grocery products, can help uncover the hidden carbs we just don’t need.
Here’s some good news: meat is carbohydrate-free and provides satiety that makes it easier to avoid over-eating.
Likewise, leafy greens are an integral part of diets that reduce carbs, and can be eaten pretty much without limit by the average healthy individual. Physicians can provide guidance on any greens that should be avoided by people with certain medical conditions.
The bottom line: those who wish to reduce carb intake can advance that process with entirely manageable small adjustments.