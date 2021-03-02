Smiths Celebrate 50th

A.J. and Anna Sue Smith of Midway will celebrate their 50th Wedding Anniversary March 4. They were married on that date in 1971, at Bibles Chapel Baptist Church by the late Rev. Edd Cook.
They have one son and daughter-in-law: Jason and Michelle Smith of Midway; two grandsons: Seth Bailey and his wife, Keri, and Tanner Bailey and fiancée: Kelsey Ball; and one great-granddaughter: Hadley Bailey.
Mr. Smith retired from Builder’s First Source (the former Paty Lumber Co.) and Mrs. Smith retired from the McDonald Elementary School cafeteria.
Due to the Covid19 pandemic, a reception will not be held and they will celebrate with a family dinner.