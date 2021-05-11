On April 26 Tim Smithson was honored for 40 years of service to the Camp Creek Ruritan Club. The board of directors and members of the Camp Creek Ruritan Club surprised Tim with a cake. The board also presented him with a picture taken in 1984 when he was installed as club president at that time.
Tim is our current president and we are fortunate to have him to share his knowledge of the club. Tim’s dad, Romaine Smithson, was a charter member of the Camp Creek Ruritan Club and Tim grew up going to club events.
Those pictured in the photo from 1984 are from Left Wayne Bettis, Tim Smithson, Dwight Renner, Ken Smith, Gene Crum and Rickey Darnell.