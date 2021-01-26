Central Ballet Theatre’s production of “The Snow Queen” has nearly sold out. “With the limited seating, we have done well on ticket sales and have sold out 4 shows,” said CBT Director Lori Ann Sparks. “We still have tickets for our Thursday, Jan. 28 and Sunday, Jan. 31, 7 p.m. shows. We would still like to sell those remaining tickets which may be purchased at the (Annie Hogan Byrd) theater box office on Monday or Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. or at the Jan. 28 or Jan. 31 evening shows. “Due to the pandemic and limited sizes of public viewing, CBT will be offering The Snow Queen ballet via online streaming mid-March.” Above, David Sparks and Morgan Brink, portraying Lucifer and Gerda, rehearse a scene from “The Snow Queen: A Frozen Adventure.”