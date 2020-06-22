Somewhere Over The Rainbow ... In Greeneville Jun 22, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Phyllis Shelton, of Lick Hollow Road in Greeneville, shares this photo of a rainbow taken Sunday from her front porch. There have been no sightings of leprechauns or reports that a pot of gold has been recovered. PHOTO SPECIAL TO THE SUN/PHYLLIS SHELTON Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Cruising Returning To Greeneville Saturday Palmer And McInturff To Wed Joy Helen Johnson (Died: June 17, 2020) Shelia Renee Smith (Died: June 16, 2020) Man Dies After Hanging Self In Jail Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.