The Big Springs Master Gardener Association supports the Tabernacle Mission Soup Kitchen by providing produce for their weekly meals from the organic garden that they maintain behind the Soup Kitchen.
BSMGA will host an Empty Bowl Fundraiser on Aug. 13 from 6-8 p.m. at 715 Wesley Avenue. The event will feature southern fusion food. Some of the menu items are cold cucumber soup and a biscuit bar featuring local jams, honey and pickles, pork ribs with a peach glaze and a vanilla pound cake with homemade blackberry ice cream, made with blackberries from the garden.
Tickets are $35 and can be purchased directly from Mary Goldman, 423-342-7006 or on line at BSMGA.com. The funds raised will go directly into maintaining the garden.