The South Central Ruritan will host a community fundraiser Saturday to aid Kathy Seymour, who is awaiting a liver transplant.
A former Limestone resident, Seymour now resides in Johnson City. She is scheduled to return to Duke University Medical Center in Durham, NC, next month to discuss her next steps to receive a life-saving liver transplant. All proceeds from Saturday’s fundraiser will be use to help defray her medical expenses and financial needs.
The day-long fundraising event will be held, beginning at 10 a.m., at the South Central Ruritan building, located at 2636 Highway 107 in Chuckey.
“It looks as if it weather is going to be nice, so come on out and support this event,” event organizers say.
A wide variety of activities are scheduled to take place, including a lawnmower pull, craft tents, a silent auction, a spaghetti dinner, and a vehicle show. Among the vehicles to be featured will be cars, motorcycles, trucks, lawnmowers, tractors and semis, a news release says.
The spaghetti dinner will begin at 2 p.m. and “continue until the last plate is sold,” organizers say.
Weigh-in for the lawnmower pull will begin at 2 p.m. with the pulling set to start at 3 p.m., organizers add.
Marsh Regional Blood Center will also be on hand throughout the day to collect blood donations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments to donate can be made online at https://form.jotform.com/220626094230144. Walk-ins will also be accepted.
Seymour is a former employee of Marsh Regional Blood Center. She has two children, a daughter, Lora Arrowood, and a son, Buddy Loudy; six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren (plus one more great-grandchild due later this month.)