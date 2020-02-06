The South Central Ruritian is asking the community for donations for their soup supper and auction to be held Feb. 29.
Any donations of unwanted or unneeded items would be appreciated, whether new or used. Items can be dropped off at the Ruritian building, located at 2636 Highway 107, Chuckey, TN 37641.
Call Randy Stanton at 423-444- 9717, Janet Brobeck at 423-791-8238 or Debbie Hoss at 423-329-1513 to meet at the building or to have items picked up from your home.
Let South Central Ruritan help with your spring cleaning by taking your unwanted items. No clothes or animals can be accepted.